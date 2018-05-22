The ramp at the Haney Wharf has been closed due to high water. (THE NEWS files)

Flood advisory: Watching the rising Fraser

Sandbags available for residents of Wharf Street in Maple Ridge

The Fraser River is expected to remain at high levels over the coming week, and the B.C. River Forecast Centre’s flood advisory is still in effect, from Lytton through the Fraser Valley.

The City of Maple Ridge has issued a flood advisory for 55 properties on the river side of the Wharf Street dike in Hammond.

Sand and sandbags remain available at west end of Wharf Street under the Golden Ears Bridge for the use of residents in the flood advisory area. In addition, a sandbagging depot was established at Albion’s Bradley’s One Stop Landscape and Garden Supplies and is open to the public from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The address is 23549 Lougheed Hwy., and can be reached by phone at 604-836-9274. The residents in this area will be given an evacuation alert package if the river continues to rise.

City staff from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are conducting daily dyke inspections, and have seen no issues.

The city closed 144 Avenue west of 224 Street until further notice, due to localized flooding, along with the boat ramp on the Haney Wharf.

Metro Vancouver Parks have closed a portion of the trail in the Kanaka Creek Park south of River Road that is below the dyke. The dyke portion of the park remains open at this time.

Warning signs were posted at Emily Mohun Park on May 17. This park is located on the Fraser River side of Wharf Street in the Hammond neighbourhood. The city asks residents to respect the warning signs and stay clear of the river.

The city Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains at Level 1 and the city is monitoring conditions closely along the river. The EOC will be active until the river levels have receded.

The city has set up a webpage at mapleridge.ca/1893 to offer updates on the situation and actions being taken as part of the freshet response plan.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures over the past four weeks has led to more runoff than normal, and hot temperatures and increased snow melt worked its way in the Lower Fraser Valley over the weekend. The river is expected to be high through the week.

“With hot weather forecast over the headwater tributaries in the Upper Fraser and Thompson River basins, increased snowmelt runoff may lead to higher flows along the lower Fraser River into the coming weekend,” said the River Forecast Centre advisory. “Current modelling is indicating that flows should remain near current levels, however increases above current levels are possible.”

Fraser River Water levels were at almost 6m at the Mission gauge, as of Tuesday morning.

The city has information about flooding preparedness, including a safety checklist, on its website here.

The public is encouraged to use caution around the dikes, and stay away from waterways.

Previous story
Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean
Next story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Just Posted

Flood advisory: Watching the rising Fraser

Sandbags available for residents of Wharf Street in Maple Ridge

Revamped patio part of Maple Ridge’s downtown plan

Goal is to make the downtown a lively place

Maple Ridge landmark properties up for sale

On either side of Lougheed Highway at entrance to downtown

Tyler O’Neill homers in three straight games

Slugger from Maple Ridge back in the Majors

Studying addiction and mental health in the elderly

Maple Ridge masters student co-authors papers

Maple Ridge tech company will power Uber Elevate

Moli and Uber announce RD partnership

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Fraser River “vulnerable” to any additional inflows: River Forecast Centre

Two dairy farms have already been relocated from evacuated areas

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read