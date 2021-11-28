Flooding closes Lougheed Hwy. through Maple Ridge

Drive BC webcam of Lougheed Highway near 240th at 8:21 a.m. The road has been closed in both directions. (DriveBC)

Flooding closed Lougheed highway in Maple Ridge between 105th Ave. and 263rd St. for 4.8 km. in both directions early Sunday morning.

Drive BC said an assessment was in progress. Drivers were advised to watch for crews.

The second in a series of atmospheric rivers moved in Saturday bringing steady rainfall that Environment Canada doesn’t expect to let up until Sunday afternoon. However, a third atmospheric river, possibly one of even greater intensity, is forecast to arrive on Tuesday.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Huntingdon Village area of Abbotsford.

Residents have been told they must leave the area immediately as emergency crews work to support the evacuation effort.

