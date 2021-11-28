Drive BC webcam of Lougheed Highway near 240th at 8:21 a.m. The road has been closed in both directions. (DriveBC)

Flooding closes Lougheed Hwy. through Maple Ridge

Drive BC reports assessment is underway

Flooding closed Lougheed highway in Maple Ridge between 105th Ave. and 263rd St. for 4.8 km. in both directions early Sunday morning.

Drive BC said an assessment was in progress. Drivers were advised to watch for crews.

READ ALSO: Evacuation ordered in Abbotsford area, flood watches issued as rain pummels southern B.C.

The second in a series of atmospheric rivers moved in Saturday bringing steady rainfall that Environment Canada doesn’t expect to let up until Sunday afternoon. However, a third atmospheric river, possibly one of even greater intensity, is forecast to arrive on Tuesday.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Huntingdon Village area of Abbotsford.

Residents have been told they must leave the area immediately as emergency crews work to support the evacuation effort.

READ ALSO: More rain would have brought disaster to Maple Ridge, warns ARMS president

