Flooding, exposed gas line, downed trees and wires, prompt road closures in Maple Ridge

City expects more closures if weather activity continues; several schools closed

The rains and high winds which are causing flooding all over the lower mainland, have also prompted several road closures in Maple Ridge.

The city of Maple Ridge has published a running list of road closures caused by the rain event.

Closures as of 9:49 a.m.:

• 112 Ave/280 Street – flooding/shoulder washout

• 23164 126 Ave – tree down

• Sayers Cres/Garibaldi St – Gas line exposed and Fortis has been notified

• Spilsbury St – Mud Slide was reported yesterday and is still an ongoing incident

• Clarification for 132 Ave Between 216 Street and 232 Street (this includes: 224 Street, 136 Avenue, Foreman Drive) – Road Closed.

• 224 Street Between 129 Avenue and 144 Avenue

• Dewdney Trunk Road from Laity Street to 216 Street due to fire – wires down. (No further information at this time.)

Closures as of 8:38 a.m.:

• Balabanian Circle – Creeks have overflowed banks – Storm System is charged.

• Jim Robson Way/Planet Ice (old 105) – Submerged.

• 132 Avenue between 216 Street and 232 Street – Road Closed

• Sayers Crescent and Garibaldi Street – Culvert Plugged

• Hammond – Ospring, Wanstead, Lorne, Etc. – Flooding

• Lougheed Highway – Both directions from 240 Street to 272 Street

For additional information, residents and commuters are encouraged to visit the city website: https://tinyurl.com/xjv74hs

The flooding and power outages caused by the rains, has also resulted in school closures in School District 42. According to BC Hydro, power outages have affected Fairview Elementary, Glenwood Elementary, Harry Hooge Elementary, Laityview Elementary, Westview Secondary and Yennadon Elementary.

Parents are asked to make alternate arrangements for their children and bring them to school once the power is back restored. There is however no ETA as to when the power would be restored.

