Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

The BC Coroners Service has identified the person whose foot washed up on shore near Victoria last year.

The lower leg and foot found at Jordan River on Dec. 7, 2017, belonged to Stanley K. Okumoto of Washington State.

Okumoto went missing on Sept. 19. The 79-year-old’s vehicle was found the next day in Clallam County, directly south ofVictoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and roughly 240 kilometres away from his home in Bremerton.

His body was found two months later in the same area, but the left leg and foot were missing from his remains.

RELATED: Dogs find human foot near Port Renfrew

His foot was discovered at Jordan River by Mike Johns, while out walking his dog.

The body part was seized by Sooke RCMP and sent to the coroners’ office for investigation. After DNA testing, it was confirmed that the foot and leg found belonged to Okumoto.

RELATED: Police wait on autopsy findings on human foot

Foul play is not suspected in the death. The Coroners Service says the investigation is complete and no other details will be provided.

Previous story
Claim dismissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Just Posted

Disney TV series shot in Maple Ridge

The first season of Fast Layne was on location at Lougheed Tire

Maple Ridge drafting new business sign bylaw

Addressing everything from sandwich boards to inflatable characters

Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

Workers’ Compensation Board serves notices of claim

Helping homeless stay warm in Maple Ridge

Many Anita Place residents staying in their tents

Maple Ridge residents give go-ahead for $49 million in rec projects

Albion community centre, sports fields a priority

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

5 to start your day

NDP rolls out first budget, piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students and more

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Condition of the Coquihalla concerning for tourists

“They don’t make a show called Highway thru Hell for nothing…”

Most Read