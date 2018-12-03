For the record

Maple Ridge mayor supports four-laning up to 210th Street.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden supports four-laning Golden Ears Way from the Golden Ears Bridge up to 21oth Street.

An article in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News Outlook publication, Nov. 16, contained inaccurate information.

