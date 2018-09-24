Fortis proceeding on removing Thornhill trees

Twelve trees will come down, including an old cedar the property owner believes to be more than 100 years old

Michelle Purcell doesn’t want Fortis B.C. to cut down 12 trees lining the road in front of her house, including an old cedar. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The trees are coming down.

Fortis B.C. has notified Michelle Purcell that work will begin Wednesday to cut down 12 trees lining the front of her property on Thornhill, including an old cedar that she figures to be more than 100 years old.

In a letter addressed to Purcell dated Sept. 11, Fortis says its has “identified these trees as a risk to the integrity of our natural gas pipeline.”

Fortis says it has communicated with the residents in the area to explain the risks and describes plans to remove the trees.

The trees are located within the City of Maple Ridge road allowance and Fortis says applicable bylaws allow Fortis to remove them without a permit “for the purpose of safety, maintenance and operation of Fortis B.C.’s infrastructure and following standard arboricultural practices.”

Purcell first spotted a contractor from Asplundh Tree Expert Company during the summer of 2017 checking the trees that border her property on the west side of 268th Street near 100th Avenue. The contractor, who has been hired by Fortis B.C. to remove the trees, said then that trees can’t be any closer than six metres to a gas line.

Purcell didn’t hear anything more about the work until about mid-June, when the same contractor showed up, this time knocking on her door, telling her the trees have to go.

Purcell, who moved into the house with her family in 1974, found out that the gas line was initially installed in 1956, and, she claims the cedar was already there.

The city was only made aware of Fortis B.C.’s plans on July 4, when it received a complaint from Purcell’s neighbour.

Chuck Goddard, manager of development and environmental services with the City of Maple Ridge, said previously that Fortis has no obligation to talk with the property owners because the trees are located in the road right-of-way.

And Fortis is exempted under the city’s bylaw requiring property owners to obtain permits before cutting down trees.

Exemptions under the bylaw are if the cutting is being undertaken by a public utility for the purpose of safety, maintenance and operation of a public utility.

Purcell is still frustrated.

“Fortis has been putting a gas line in down 272nd to the highway and up to 100th. And they are right beside the edge of the road. They are four feet down and they are one foot from vegetation. They are not clearing it,” said Purcell.

“Are they realizing what they are doing to the whole front of my property?”

She said the trees are 10 feet from her well.

“I will not have a tree to hold the water. They’ve built a ridge along the edge of my driveway last year because the water was washing everything away and that’s with trees in place. What will it be like this year when there are no trees,” she asked.

Purcell is going to pay to get a survey of her land, to ensure the trees are indeed within six metres of the gas line.

She has already taken down a fence that her husband installed last year because she was told it would be in the way of the work.

“I’m going to tell them that they are not touching a damn tree on here until I have a survey to prove it,” she said.

Fortis said in the letter that its continuously evaluates its pipelines to determine if vegetation needs to be removed and decisions are made based on the need for “certain horizontal clearance of the crown of a tree.”

Fortis also says the trees may restrict access to the gas line by crews in the event of an emergency, routine inspection, operating or maintenance. They may also impact the pipeline integrity with roots that can wrap around the steel pipeline and compromise the protective coating.

“All of the trees that have been identified are within our standard clearance limits for vegetation management along our pipelines.”