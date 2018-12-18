(CORGI HomePlan/Flickr)

FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

Utility says increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather have allowed supply to reach normal levels

Fortis BC says customers can go back to normal use after an explosion and fire in a pipeline that forced a plea for conservation.

The utility had asked consumers to turn down the thermostat as supplies were limited to 50 to 80 per cent of normal levels during some of the coldest months of the year.

A blast in early October shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

READ MORE: FortisBC warns extended cold snap could lead to natural gas shortage

A news release from the utility says the increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather and conservation efforts have allowed the supply to reach normal levels.

Fortis says in a statement that people should still continue be mindful of their energy use until the Enbridge pipeline is back to 100 per cent capacity.

There were no injuries when the pipeline exploded and the RCMP says it does not suspect criminal activity, but the cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lower Mainland man receives apology after getting kicked out of library
Next story
CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Just Posted

Haney Sewing and Sound delivery truck stolen

Distinctive vehicle and pickup stolen in Maple Ridge overnight Friday

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

UPDATE: Donations flood into Friends in Need Food Bank

Firefighters for Families campaign raised $17,847

Another condo project filling in south Haney

Phase 1 calls for 23 units on 224th Street

Thomas Haney secondary hosts first Winter Carnival for community

THSS students are hosting event on Dec. 20.

CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

Utility says increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather have allowed supply to reach normal levels

CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Security Intelligence Review Committee says fears unjustified after reviewing evidence, testimony

Lower Mainland man receives apology after getting kicked out of library

Mike Wilson fears the same treatment he received Nov. 2 by security guards will happen to others

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

Reports indicate five to seven homes damaged in Port Orchard, Wash.

Surrey boy’s birthday wish raises $13,500 for rescued farm animals

Matthew Farden received a large donation from the mister Blake Foundation towards a sanctuary farm.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

Most Read