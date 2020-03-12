Foundry opens its doors in Maple Ridge

One-stop mental health shop for youth

The long-awaited opening of the one-stop shop for mental health assistance, vocational or educational help for kids takes place this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy and Finance Minister Carole James will be at the opening of Foundry Ridge Meadows, at 22932 Lougheed Hwy.

READ MORE: Funding commitment for Maple Ridge youth wellness centre

Foundry Ridge Meadows started off as the Youth Wellness Centre in the Greg Moore Youth Centre as it tried to find kids help, however they needed it, fast.

The centre then adopted the Foundry program, a new provincewide approach to helping youth from age 12 to 24.

Foundry is a one-stop-shop where young people between the ages of 12 and 24 can access services for mental health, primary care, addiction issues, peer support or employment support. In the past, youth programs have been offered in a variety of places.

READ MORE: Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Instead of scrimping and scratching for money so it can offer youth one-stop help, becoming part of the Foundry program means regular Ministry of Health funding, about half a million dollars a year.


mental health

