Search and rescue spokesperson Rick Laing said people have to prepare for a hike. (THE NEWS/files)

Four rescued from mountain in Maple Ridge

Hikers started out for Evans Peak at 6 p.m.

After helping rescue two kids in Coquitlam on Sunday, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had to save four people who got stranded Tuesday night in Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears Provincial Park.

According to a Facebook post from search and rescue, four people started hiking up to Evans Peak, in the park, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hike can take up to six hours to complete. While the hikers made it to the summit, it was dark by the time they were to head back down the mountain, says the post, which added that they had only the light from a single cellphone remaining and became lost in steep terrain.

The hikers did manage to get off the peak, but got off the trail in steep terrain when darkness fell.

They could have made their way down if they had the proper lights, said search and rescue manager Rick Laing.

He added that the group of four men in their mid-20s knew how long it would take to reach the summit.

“But what they didn’t anticipate was running out of flashlight power and losing the trail,” he said.

“They certainly were not prepared for a hike, even a day hike. They had none of the requirements you should take.”

The four from Surrey had no flashlights and relied on three cellphones for light. Neither were they carrying any food, water, extra clothes or wearing proper hiking boots.

“All the stuff that you should have when you go up to the wilderness,” Laing said.

The aim of the trip was to take photos at sunset.

Two teams of rescuers hiked in and found them early Wednesday and got them out of the area by 4:30 a.m.

The fact that the group stopped, called for help, and remained in one place helped in their rescue, said SAR.

That was also smart because there’s a steep drop-off in the area, Laing added.

Search and rescue recommends for hiking: extra clothes, food, water, a whistle or mirror, headlamp, knife, matches, fire starter or lighter, sun protection, map, tarp, compass, first-aid kit and proper footwear.

It also suggests leaving a plan with someone and telling them where they are.


Most Read