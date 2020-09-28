The COVID-19 testing site in Chilliwack was seeing an obvious surge in demand on Monday morning (Sept. 21, 2020) with a lineup that wrapped around the block. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress file)

Fraser Health confirms expanded COVID-19 testing services coming

Long lines, several days waiting list as demand for testing surges in region

Fraser Health says they are looking at expanding COVID-19 testing services in the health region, following a surge in demand last week.

On Sept. 21, the wait time for a COVID-19 test in Chilliwack was about three and a half hours, at times with more than 100 people lined up around the block. In Abbotsford and Mission, those wanting testing done were being booked for two days later.

Fraser Health (FHA) says they are continually looking at ways to meet the needs of the communities in their region, and that increased services could happen soon.

“We apologize for any delays people may be experiencing at our COVID-19 test collection centres due to the significant demand we have been seeing throughout our region,” FHA stated via an email in response to a Chilliwack Progress story about the long waits.

READ MORE: COVID-19 testing lineup wraps around block in Chilliwack

“Many Fraser Health COVID-19 test collection centres, including Chilliwack, have seen a surge in demand in recent weeks. We are working very hard to make COVID-19 assessment and testing available to every person who needs it, and we are monitoring the daily volumes at each assessment and testing centre to ensure we can continue to do so.”

The services were previously expanded, and FHA confirmed they are “planning further enhancements over the coming days and weeks to help ensure people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can quickly receive a COVID-19 test and an assessment if they need one.”

That will include increasing staffing at some locations, as well as extending operating hours.

“We are currently working to increase staffing at the Chilliwack test collection centre, and increasing our hours of operation to include weekends,” they said.

Fraser Health’s 10 COVID-19 assessment and testing centres are mostly in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. They suggeset using the online booking system that allows people to book at their Surrey, Langley, and Burnaby test collection centres. Other communities will be added to the system soon, they added.

Fraser Health has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chilliwack’s numbers have been low. Just four cases were confirmed in the city throughout August, while that number was 100 in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Chilliwack children can get tested locally, Fraser Health confirms

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver
Next story
Speakers acknowledge criticism during police and peace officer memorial services

Just Posted

SHARE: Recent wildfire smoke didn’t seem to stop local fowl

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

IN THE PAGES: Libraries offer online educational alternatives for kids

Maple Ridge librarian Sarah Jost suggests a few websites parents might want to check out this fall

SHARE: Views offered from local dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Sunny skies expected across Lower Mainland this week

After weeks of rain and smoke, Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and steady warm temperatures

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Fraser Health confirms expanded COVID-19 testing services coming

Long lines, several days waiting list as demand for testing surges in region

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

Most Read