Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford fruit processing plant

Five employees at Nature’s Touch test positive, facility voluntarily closed until May 25

A frozen fruit processing plant in Abbotsford was declared the site of a COVID-19 outbreak by Fraser Health on Friday evening, May 22.

Five employees at the plant have tested positive for the virus, and case and contact management is ongoing, according to Fraser Health. Nature’s Touch has voluntarily closed the worksite until Monday, May 25.

“Fraser Health has inspected the site and we are working with the facility to ensure the safety of all employees at the plant,” Fraser Health said. “All close contacts of the employees who tested positive are being followed.”

Last week, an outbreak was reported at Oppenheimer Group, a Coquitlam fruit and vegetable processing plant. Two other plants under the same owner as Oppenheimer Group, Superior Poultry and United Poultry, were shut down in April due to COVID-19 outbreaks, which infected 90 employees in total.

