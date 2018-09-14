Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

A B.C. resident who attended a Vancouver music festival, Skookum, broke out with symptoms Thursday

A handful of clinics and health facilities in the Lower Mainland are staying open late so anyone questioning their immunity to measles can be as soon as possible.

During the past month there have been four incidents of possible exposure to the virus – with the most recent at last weekend’s Skookum music festival. The infected person visited several other public spots in Vancouver, including a block party and riding the SkyTrain and a bus.

Medical health officer Dr. John Harding of Vancouver Coastal Health says the unidentified B.C. resident was at the festival Saturday and it’s important for anyone who hasn’t had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to be vaccinated within a six-day window.

The infected person was diagnosed last night after developing symptoms including a fever, cough and rash on the face and chest.

Harding says the patient was confirmed to have had one dose of the vaccine, which provided about 95 per cent immunity, but two doses are needed to provide 99 per cent protection against measles.

“After today, the vaccine will no longer be effective in protecting you from the festival exposure,” said Ingrid Tyler, Fraser Health’s medical health officer, in a news release Friday.

The following locations will remain open until 7 p.m. Friday:

  • Abbotsford – #104 – 34194 Marshall Road
  • Burnaby – #300 – 4946 Canada Way
  • Guildford – #100 – 10233 – 153 Street
  • Maple Ridge – #400 – 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road
  • Tri-Cities – #200 – 205 Newport Drive
  • White Rock – 15476 Vine Avenue

If you are unable to receive the vaccine by the end of day today, Fraser Health is urging vigilance about receiving immediate care if symptoms such as a cough and fever develop, and contact a health care provider.

Last week, a possible exposure impacted numerous locations from the same individual – including Maple Ridge secondary school. Dozens of teachers and students are not able to return to school until Sept. 26.

With files from The Canadian Press

