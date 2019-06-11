Fraser Health responds to call for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Protests at authority offices on Tuesday

Fraser Health has responded to calls for an overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge, following protests today at its offices in Surrey.

There has been no public promise to open such a facility.

“Today, we met with advocates and people with lived experience to hear their concerns. We heard some heart-wrenching stories of suffering and loss and we can’t forget that the overdose crisis is impacting people’s lives in communities across the province,” said the statement from Dixon Tam, Fraser Health spokesperson.

“As in all communities, we are committed to keeping communication open with our partners – including community members, advocates, community service agencies, health care providers and the City of Maple Ridge – to ensure appropriate services are in place to support people at risk of overdose.

“Since the beginning of the overdose crisis, we have worked with all of our partners to provide services that save lives and connect people to treatment options. We will continue our work with communities across the Fraser Health Authority to deal with this crisis.”

On June 4, the Alliance Against Displacement, along with local residents and drug users, held a news conference at the temporary modular housing site on Royal Crescent in downtown Maple Ridge.

A temporary overdose prevention site tent was set up on the modular housing grounds, and then later removed after BC Housing ordered the site closed down, according to a news release.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. vet urges owners to consider quality of life when pet is nearing death
Next story
Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

Just Posted

Fraser Health responds to call for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Protests at authority offices on Tuesday

Maple Ridge actor wins big at theatre fest

Brian Johnston took home the award for Best Actor

Maple Ridge students learn more from volunteering in addition to giving back

Students from Webster’s Corners elementary go two times a week to the Salvation Army to volunteer

Untrending: Catching the video wave

Video streaming allows broadcasters to share with their online community in real time.

THSS winner donates $5,000 to charity

Anna Huber won Youth Philanthropy Initiative at school

Henry, an avalanche rescue dog in B.C., featured in ‘Superpower Dogs’ documentary

Border Collie Henry, 5, and owner Ian Bunbury help save avalanche victims in Whistler, B.C.

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read