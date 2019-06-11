Fraser Health responds to call for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Fraser Health has responded to calls for an overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge, following protests today at its offices in Surrey.

There has been no public promise to open such a facility.

“Today, we met with advocates and people with lived experience to hear their concerns. We heard some heart-wrenching stories of suffering and loss and we can’t forget that the overdose crisis is impacting people’s lives in communities across the province,” said the statement from Dixon Tam, Fraser Health spokesperson.

“As in all communities, we are committed to keeping communication open with our partners – including community members, advocates, community service agencies, health care providers and the City of Maple Ridge – to ensure appropriate services are in place to support people at risk of overdose.

“Since the beginning of the overdose crisis, we have worked with all of our partners to provide services that save lives and connect people to treatment options. We will continue our work with communities across the Fraser Health Authority to deal with this crisis.”

On June 4, the Alliance Against Displacement, along with local residents and drug users, held a news conference at the temporary modular housing site on Royal Crescent in downtown Maple Ridge.

A temporary overdose prevention site tent was set up on the modular housing grounds, and then later removed after BC Housing ordered the site closed down, according to a news release.



