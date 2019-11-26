Fraser Health warns products sold at Surrey clinic ‘could pose serious health risks’

Officials say they’re aware of one person who has lead poisoning after using products from Dutta Clinic

Fraser Health is advising the public to discard products purchased from Dutta Health Centre Ayurvedic Clinic in Surrey after product tests have found some items contain “higher than acceptable levels of heavy metals” including lead and mercury.

Other products were not licensed as natural health products by Health Canada, the health authority reports.

Fraser Health warns that products sold by the Dutta Clinic, located at 109-12888 80th Ave., could pose serious health risks.

“Fraser Health is aware of one individual becoming ill from lead poisoning after consuming ayurvedic products from the Dutta Clinic,” the health authority warned in a release. “Consuming products that contain high levels of heavy metals can lead to severe illness and even death.”

Anyone who has bought or consumed products from the clinic is advised to see a doctor.

According to a release, Fraser Health issued the owner of the Surrey a health hazard order pursuant to the Public Health Act (Division 4), following an investigation into lead exposure. Health Canada has also issued an advisory regarding the Dutta Clinic.

Symptoms of lead poisoning include:

• Anemia

• Headaches/irritability/ slowed thinking

• Constipation

• Stomach pain

• Miscarriages/stillbirth

Symptoms of mercury poisoning include:

• Mood swings

• Memory loss

• Muscle weakness

This is not the first time this year that an ayurbedic clinic has been the subject of a health warning in Surrey.

On April 12, Health Canada advised the public to immeditately stop using products purchased from A1 Herbal AyHerbal Ayurvedic Clinic Ltd. (31-8430 128th St. in Newton), including through its website.

A previous warning had been issued for that clinic on Jan. 28 when the BC Centre for Disease Control advised the public to discard products as they were found to contain lead and mercury.

READ ALSO: Health Canada issues second warning on Surrey herbal clinic products April 17, 2019

Fraser Health advises that the BC Drug and Poison Information Centre is available to work with physicians on any diagnosis or treatment, and that complaints can be made to Health Canada.

Call Fraser Health’s Surrey Health Protection office for more information at (604) 930-5405, local 765612.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


