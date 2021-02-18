Commercial farmers spray their potato fields with fungicide to help protect the plants against late blight. (Joe Allen/Flickr)

Commercial farmers spray their potato fields with fungicide to help protect the plants against late blight. (Joe Allen/Flickr)

Fraser Valley researcher asking home gardeners help battle potato blight

New strains of the potato disease are becoming resistant to some fungicides

Not all pathologists are focused on COVID-19 these days. Some are looking at potatoes.

Rishi Burlakoti is a plant pathologist at the Agassiz Research and Development Centre, and he is three years into an investigation on Canada’s potato blight.

Late blight, caused by a water-based mold called Phytophthora infestans, is the same disease that caused the infamous Irish Potato Famine in the late 1840s. In the late 20th century, there were major resurgences of the disease.

In 2018, Burlakoti partnered with other Canadian researchers to begin examining where the potato blight was being found in Canada.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the weather, B.C. had blight in most of the home gardens Burlakoti visited and many of the commercial fields as well. Blight develops best in wet conditions, when the temperature stays between 15 C and 25 C.

“We found if it’s very dry and if there is less rain … the disease may not come,” Burlakoti said about his research. “But in B.C., we found a lot of the disease here.”

That is a problem for commercial growers, as they need to apply fungicide more regularly to protect their plants from the disease.

“That means their cost of production will be higher,” Burlakoti said. “At the same time, if they are not able to protect, then they might entirely lose their crop. That is a real issue.”

SEE ALSO: Agassiz study to look at drone use for pesticide application

Home gardeners don’t face the same dire consequences if blight enters their private plot.

But having late blight in private gardens can keep the disease alive and flourishing, and that could mean more destructive problems in the future.

“Maybe you’ve heard about the new strains of COVID, right. It’s a similar concept,” Burlakoti explained. “Every couple of years, a new strain of the pathogen will come, and it’s becoming an issue.”

In Burlakoti’s research, he examined what kinds of variants of late blight were being found around Canada. In B.C., he said, there were “more diverse strains than in Eastern Canada.”

Significantly, between 80 and 90 per cent of Burlakoti’s research collection was resistant to metalaxyl, the most commonly applied fungicide for the disease.

If the pathogen develops resistance to the fungicide, it will make it more challenging for growers to manage the disease.

“So yes, this is a big issue,” Burlakot said.

Burlakoti’s research partners on the east coast have started to do some outreach to home gardeners about how they can combat late blight. He’s hoping to do the same in B.C. and said the best thing that gardeners can do is use plants that are resistant to late blight.

SEE ALSO: Spud growing and problems with potatoes

Tomatoes can be susceptible to late blight as well as potatoes, and gardeners can look for resistant varieties such as Mountain Mist, Defiant PHR, Mountain Merit and Iron Lady. Potatoes in general are more susceptible to the disease, but russet potatoes are more likely to be resistant.

Gardeners can also do their part to prevent water build-up around their plants by building a small shelter over their plot.

“If it prevents the rain, the chance of the disease might be reduced,” Burlakoti said.

Applying copper fungicide before late blight is noticed can also help with prevention of the disease.

Making sure to properly dispose of infected plant material is also important, as composting infected potatoes or leaves can mean keeping the disease alive long enough to infect the next batch of plants.

Any gardeners who do find late blight can share their infected plants with Burlakoti at the research centre, as he is continuing his investigation into late blight and its varieties for another two years. Gardeners can contact Burlakoti directly, or drop off their plants at the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture’s plant health lab (91767 Angus Campbell Road).


news@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right
Next story
Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge department store

Just Posted

Artists conception of new development on Baynes Road in Pitt Meadows.
New subdivision would use farmland in Pitt Meadows

City council supports application to remove nine hectares from agricultural land reserve

A staff member at the Shipley’s No Frills in Maple Ridge has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google photo)
Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge department store

Loblaw reported case on Tuesday

Local landmarks across B.C. will be lit up for World Thinking Day on Monday, Feb. 22 (Girl Guides BC Council)
Guiding Blue to grace Ridge Meadows landmarks

Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day by lighting up three spots in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows

Albion’s Kathleen Warren shared pictures taken in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, on what she describes as “a beautiful foggy morning, just as the fog was starting to lift and let the beauty of the sun and blue sky reflect on the Fraser River.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Reflections along the river

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Joseph and Logan Salembier. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge twins on Variety telethon

The Variety Show of Hearts Telethon takes place Feb. 18-20

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice on Langley lake

Firefighters remind public to be cautious around frozen waterways

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

Overdose calls spiked throughout B.C., in 2020. (BCEHS photo illustration)
Stigma, isolation, inadequate services blamed for highest opioid death rate in B.C.’s north

Illicit drug overdose deaths in Northern Health equalled 46 deaths per 100,000 population

Gas prices seen in Kelowna on Feb. 18, 2020. (Phil McLachlan – Kelowna Capital News)
Gas prices in parts of B.C. could reach $1.70 per litre by summer, analyst predicts

This week’s wholesale increase was caused by the deep cold in Texas and central U.S.

Most Read