Fraser Valley woman survives being hit by train

A Fraser Valley woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train on Saturday evening.

“On June 8, 2019, at approximately (seven o’clock in the evening), the Hope RCMP received a call that indicted there had been a collision between a train and pedestrian in the area of Fort Street and 6th Avenue,” said Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Attending the scene, Rehdner says officers found a person in need of medical attention and acted accordingly.

“The pedestrian was transported from the scene and eventually was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital (in New Westminster) for care. (They) suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Family members were located and are with the individual (in hospital at this time).

“RCMP members were able to interview numerous person on scene in an effort to determine what had occurred and lead to this incident,” Rehdner continued, “and would like to hear from any person who may have witnessed … this incident.”

The Standard is awaiting official confirmation of identity from RCMP, however, several community members have come forward to identify local Hope resident, Valinda Inyallie, as the victim of this weekend’s train accident.

Inyallie’s sister, Shawnee, was in the news last year when she went missing without a trace and her body was discovered more than three months later in the Fraser River in the Delta area.

Please contact the Hope RCMP at (604)869-7750 and quote file # 2019-23446 if you have any information.

 

