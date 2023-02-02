Free Indigenous parenting course coming to Maple Ridge

Indigenous caregivers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have the chance to participate in a parenting course specifically targeting their unique needs thanks to the Bringing Tradition Home program run by the Fraser River Indigenous Society.
Local parent Ashley Gauley explained that this course is extremely valuable to any self-identifying Indigenous caregivers in the community.
“During this course, you will be taught a lot of Indigenous core values towards traditional parenting styles, as well as the seven teachings and medicine wheel,” said Gauley. “You also will be more in touch with how to bring culture home.”
This free course takes place across eight different sessions, which start on Saturday, Feb. 4, and continue each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Leading the program will be Ernie Cardinal, of the Spirit of the Children Society, and an elder named Alvin Kube.
“There will be guest speakers as well bringing you lots of knowledge and medicine,” said Gauley.
“Over eight sessions, caregivers will better understand traditional values and cultural practices to help them navigate raising happy children in today’s urban Indigenous society,” explained the Fraser River Indigenous Society.
Included in the course will be free lunches, light snacks, and a graduation ceremony upon completion. The Fraser River Indigenous Society has also offered to help with some of the costs associated with childcare or bus tickets, if needed, for those who attend the event.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for those who need extra support or an opportunity to connect or re-connect,” said Gauley.
These sessions will take place at the Fraser River Indigenous Society office, located on the second floor of 11830 – 223 St., Maple Ridge.
Anyone interested in registering for the Bringing Tradition Home course is asked to email accessadmin@frisociety.ca.
