Free Indigenous parenting course coming to Maple Ridge

Ashley Gauley believes the Bringing Tradition Home parenting course from the Fraser River Indigenous Society is a very valuable tool for any self-identifying Indigenous caregivers. (Ashley Gauley/Special to The News)

Indigenous caregivers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have the chance to participate in a parenting course specifically targeting their unique needs thanks to the Bringing Tradition Home program run by the Fraser River Indigenous Society.

Local parent Ashley Gauley explained that this course is extremely valuable to any self-identifying Indigenous caregivers in the community.

“During this course, you will be taught a lot of Indigenous core values towards traditional parenting styles, as well as the seven teachings and medicine wheel,” said Gauley. “You also will be more in touch with how to bring culture home.”

RELATED: Master of Indigenous Nursing program coming to 6 B.C. universities

This free course takes place across eight different sessions, which start on Saturday, Feb. 4, and continue each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leading the program will be Ernie Cardinal, of the Spirit of the Children Society, and an elder named Alvin Kube.

“There will be guest speakers as well bringing you lots of knowledge and medicine,” said Gauley.

“Over eight sessions, caregivers will better understand traditional values and cultural practices to help them navigate raising happy children in today’s urban Indigenous society,” explained the Fraser River Indigenous Society.

Included in the course will be free lunches, light snacks, and a graduation ceremony upon completion. The Fraser River Indigenous Society has also offered to help with some of the costs associated with childcare or bus tickets, if needed, for those who attend the event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for those who need extra support or an opportunity to connect or re-connect,” said Gauley.

RELATED: Revitalizing Indigenous languages in the North

These sessions will take place at the Fraser River Indigenous Society office, located on the second floor of 11830 – 223 St., Maple Ridge.

Anyone interested in registering for the Bringing Tradition Home course is asked to email accessadmin@frisociety.ca.