Ashley Gauley believes the Bringing Tradition Home parenting course from the Fraser River Indigenous Society is a very valuable tool for any self-identifying Indigenous caregivers. (Ashley Gauley/Special to The News)

Ashley Gauley believes the Bringing Tradition Home parenting course from the Fraser River Indigenous Society is a very valuable tool for any self-identifying Indigenous caregivers. (Ashley Gauley/Special to The News)

Free Indigenous parenting course coming to Maple Ridge

The 8-week Fraser River Indigenous Society program starts on Saturday

Indigenous caregivers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have the chance to participate in a parenting course specifically targeting their unique needs thanks to the Bringing Tradition Home program run by the Fraser River Indigenous Society.

Local parent Ashley Gauley explained that this course is extremely valuable to any self-identifying Indigenous caregivers in the community.

“During this course, you will be taught a lot of Indigenous core values towards traditional parenting styles, as well as the seven teachings and medicine wheel,” said Gauley. “You also will be more in touch with how to bring culture home.”

RELATED: Master of Indigenous Nursing program coming to 6 B.C. universities

This free course takes place across eight different sessions, which start on Saturday, Feb. 4, and continue each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leading the program will be Ernie Cardinal, of the Spirit of the Children Society, and an elder named Alvin Kube.

“There will be guest speakers as well bringing you lots of knowledge and medicine,” said Gauley.

“Over eight sessions, caregivers will better understand traditional values and cultural practices to help them navigate raising happy children in today’s urban Indigenous society,” explained the Fraser River Indigenous Society.

Included in the course will be free lunches, light snacks, and a graduation ceremony upon completion. The Fraser River Indigenous Society has also offered to help with some of the costs associated with childcare or bus tickets, if needed, for those who attend the event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for those who need extra support or an opportunity to connect or re-connect,” said Gauley.

RELATED: Revitalizing Indigenous languages in the North

These sessions will take place at the Fraser River Indigenous Society office, located on the second floor of 11830 – 223 St., Maple Ridge.

Anyone interested in registering for the Bringing Tradition Home course is asked to email accessadmin@frisociety.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsIndigenousmaple ridgeParenting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 woman dead, 1 man injured after vehicle rolls ‘end over end’ down Chilliwack Mountain

Just Posted

Ernie Cardinal received his Bachelor of Arts in Child and Youth Care from Douglas College and will be facilitating the Bringing Tradition Home program by the Fraser River Indigenous Society. (Ernie Cardinal/Special to The News)
Free Indigenous parenting course coming to Maple Ridge

Katherine St. Amand (middle) raced at the 2022 Special Olympics BC Alpine Skiing Regional Qualifier and earned a spot at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Special Olympics BC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athletes head to 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)
LETTER: Stop investing in oil and gas, Maple Ridge resident urges

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring with two goals and two assists. (The New files)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs win and lose in weekend action