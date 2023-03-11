The Canadian Women’s Foundation reports that 56 per cent of children struggle with low confidence and self-esteem. (Abeermuteb - Pixabay/Special to The News)

Free Maple Ridge courses look to improve confidence issues in children

The Family Education & Support Centre’s first camp starts Monday

More than half of Canadian children nowadays struggle with low confidence and self-esteem, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, which one Maple Ridge organization hopes to help change with their upcoming programs.

The Family Education & Support Centre is offering two free I Am Awesome Camps, which are courses to help young individuals overcome any self-esteem issues they may be facing.

Through education around communication styles and triggers, the young participants will hopefully learn how to utilize “I” statements and self-reflection to better deal with stress and have stronger friendships.

The first of these camps will be targeted toward children ages six to eight and will take place from March 13 to 17.

A second camp will then be held from March 20 to 24, which will be for nine- and ten-year-old kids.

Both sets of I Am Awesome Camps will take place daily from 8 a.m. to noon at The Family Education & Support Centre and are free to attend.

More information is available by contacting 604-467-6055 or pep@familyed.bc.ca.

