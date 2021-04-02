Friend starts GoFundMe for Maple Ridge family displaced by townhouse fire

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tracy Dass and her children Linden, 10, and Rylee, 5, whose townhouse sustained major damage after a fire in a neighbouring unit Tuesday morning. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

A GoFundMe has been set up for a mother and her two young children whose townhouse was damage after a neighbouring unit caught fire in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

Keloran Poor organized the fundraiser in support of Tracy Dass and her children Linden, 10, and Rylee, five, after the fire, that Poor said, “severely damaged” the Dass home.

At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue raced to a fire at the Fenstanton Place townhouse complex where assistant fire chief James Clelland recalled heavy smoke and flames spewing out a patio door on the main floor area at the rear of one of the units.

READ MORE: Mother and children escape raging townhouse fire in Maple Ridge

It took 25 firefighters about 15 to 20 minutes to knock down the blaze.

Clelland credited working fire alarms for saving the lives of the mother and her two young children inside.

The townhouse complex has since given Dass the use of a vacant two-bedroom unit to live in while her unit is being repaired, which is expected to take at least six months. And the other family, who lived in the fire unit, has been given the use of an empty four-bedroom unit.

That family, as well as the Dass family had no insurance, and that’s when Poor stepped in to specifically help her friend through a GoFundMe account online.

“Tracy is one of the kindest, most generous, and thoughtful people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and she’s already been through a lot of hardships in her lifetime,” Poor posted.

READ: Woman and dog found dead after Maple Ridge house fire

“The fire, smoke, and water damage is extensive and will take time to fix – if it is salvageable,” Poor said.

Poor is trying to raise $5,000 for Dass and her children. She said they are not in need of donations of clothing or other personal items, but the funds will help cover lost wages, food, and other necessities.

“Although I understand the pandemic has caused a lot of us to struggle financially, it would be so so highly appreciated if you can find it in your heart to donate any amount to help Tracy and her kids,” added Poor online.

As of Thursday, April 1, 21 donors had raised $1,735 through gofundme.com.

firemaple ridge