Friends in Need Food Bank volunteer Ian MacKay and food bank executive director Mary Robson sort through fresh load of produce just donated by Loblaw.

Friends food bank awaiting rush of donations

Working on hampers for 700 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

As fast as the donated fruit, veggies and canned goods come in, they’re shipped out, either stuffed into monthly hampers or picked up in person at the Friends in Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge.

On Thursday morning, a line of pallets full of carrots, oranges, lemons and other healthy produce was moved into the warehouse, only to be hauled away within minutes for distribution.

Relatively speaking, it’s a quiet day at the food bank because the vast wealth of donated food is still being collected through a variety of food drives. The monthly food hamper for December will have some extra Christmas goodies such as a turkey or ham, stuffing and cranberries to go along with the regular supplies.

“We’re managing day to day,” said Robson. “We’re short right now for our hampers,” she said, noting she’s awaiting the flow of Christmas donations.

This November, the food bank gave out 699 hampers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, with the vast majority distributed to one or two-person households.

That’s up from last year, but only marginally, said Robson.

On Wednesday, the food bank received a huge boost, a donation of $14,200 from Epic Homes, for the food bank’s School Meal and Snack Program, which provides food for hungry students.

This year, all of the elementary schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District joined the program, meaning that every school in the district now participates.

Thanks to a new donated, refrigerated van, the program distributes food every Monday to local schools, which then decide how to distribute it.

The school meal program is now in its third year, Robson noted.

The money for the donation was raised through the First Annual Epic Homes Golf Tournament.

“This monetary donation is a small part compared to the incredible group of volunteers working to fulfill the needs of so many at the food bank,” Epic Homes general manager Ryan Connolly said in a release.

He said the lunch program resonated with the home builder, staff and local trades people who donated because of “the charity’s goal that no one in the community ever goes hungry.

“The efforts of Friends in Need Food Bank enables kids to concentrate on what’s important – education, and not have the worry about getting the food they need,” said Connolly.

Previous story
Foreign countries will try to twist Canadian opinion online in 2019, feds warn
Next story
B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s tent city renews vacating plans

Wants social housing, not supportive housing

Friends food bank awaiting rush of donations

Working on hampers for 700 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge coach named to team B.C.

Gilligan will be with women’s under-18 Canada Games squad

Maple Ridge looking at joining call for ride sharing

Businesses hurting, says councillor

Thinking green this holiday season

Ridge recycling depot closed for two days.

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

B.C. businesses concerned over potential economic loss if whale habitat extended

Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year

First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments

B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

All members were in stable condition before being transported

CounterAttack event Friday in Maple Ridge

Operation Red Nose and Rudy will be on hand along Golden Ears Way.

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

B.C. fisherman seen in vessel spinning in circles arrested for alleged drunk boating

RCMP said the boat operator was ‘grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby’

Where is the B.C. woman attempting to be the oldest person to sail the world?

B.C. sailor Jeanne Socrates’s potentially record-breaking mission is two-months underway

Most Read