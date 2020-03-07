Tyler Rowse flashed a thumbs-up after a a stolen trailer with his go-kart was retrieved on Friday March 6, less than 24 hours after it was stolen (Facebook)

From theft to recovery in less than 24 hours; how young racers got their go-karts back

After Thursday theft from Langley Quarter Midget Association track, a social meda ‘blast’ found them

Less than 24 hours after a trailer carrying his go-kart was stolen from the Langley Quarter Midget Association track, 13-year-old Tyler Rowse of Chilliwack got it back, thanks to an appeal on social media by his mother.

Association president Darren Chorney said the trailer was stolen from the track at 26965 8th Ave. on Thursday afternoon (March 5th), an act that was recorded on security video.

“They broke in, they cut the lock and they took it,” Chorney related.

A novice racer, 10-year-old Wyatt Flores from Langley, also lost his go-kart, which was stored in the same trailer as Tyler’s.

“They were pretty devastated,” Chorney observed.

Outraged, Tyler’s mother Christine took to social media, posting an image of the truck and trailer taken from the security video.

“I blasted every group I knew,” she said.

“It just went viral,” Chorney said.

She and Tyler were in te middle of an interview about the theft, when someone messaged her to let her know they had spotted what they were sure was the trailer, backed under a lean-to near 263rd and Fraser Highway.

It was.

“It was a pretty good day,” Christine said.

Especially for Tyler, who said he was “in shock” when he learned about the theft, and had spent a sleepless night hunting for a possible replacement among online classified ads.

“I was pretty relieved,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

A few tools and some engines were missing, but the go-karts were there.

After Langley RCMP went over the scene, the trailer and its contents were turned over to the owners.

On Saturday, Wyatt got to take his kart for a first practice run at the rack.

The LQMA has been active in Aldergrove for close to 40 years.

It’s 1/20 mile track features racing just for kids aged four and a half to 16 years old.


auto racing

