A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Canadian North plane taxis to a runway before takeoff on June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. Canadian North says an ongoing shortage of fuel at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Fuel shortages, inclement weather disrupting Canadian North’s High Arctic flights

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic

An airline that services Canada’s North says an ongoing fuel shortage at some airports in the High Arctic and inclement weather are causing significant disruptions to its operations.

Canadian North first announced fuel shortages at airports in Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay, Resolute Bay and Grise Fiord in Nunavut two weeks ago.

As a result, the airline said there were fewer seats available on flights to those communities and some cargo shipments could be delayed as planes had to carry more fuel.

Canadian North says weather disruptions are also affecting service in the High Arctic.

It says its customer contact centre has been experiencing a higher than average call volume because of the travel disruptions.

The airline says it is working with the fuel available to move as many passengers and as much freight as possible.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oil and gas

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Next story
Quebec election: Gun control advocates to sound out parties on handgun ban, buybacks

Just Posted

A car drives on the sidewalk to get through a Hammond intersection. (Special to The News)
Car drives on sidewalk in Maple Ridge’s Hammond neighbourhood

In 2021, the Red Fox Healthy Living Society and HUB Cycling program was able to include 10 youth leaders and 34 younger participants. (Pixabay - Rhythm_In_Life/The News)
Graduation ceremony held for Pitt Meadows cycling program graduates

BC Lottery Corp. was the winning team at the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter golf tournament on Aug. 25. They picked a charity, BC Children’s Hospital, to receive a $10K donation from the tourney proceeds. (Bailey Ridder/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Otter Co-op purchases 25 more retail fuel locations

Ridge Meadows RCMP will start accepting Lunches for Learners donations on Thursday at Save on Foods to finish up this brand new two-day charity event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
New Lunches for Learners program collects donations for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students

Pop-up banner image