Garibaldi secondary in Maple Ridge exposed to COVID-19

Fourth case of virus at a high school in School District 42 in 2021

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Garibaldi secondary in Maple Ridge this week.

Fraser Health reports a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the high school on Jan. 18 and 19.

The health authority also lists exposures at Samuel Robertson Technical (Jan. 8) and Westview (Jan. 12) secondary schools.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

READ ALSO: Another 564 COVID-19 cases, mass vaccine plan coming Friday

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows