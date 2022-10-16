FILE - A person walks by the headquarters of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on April 27, 2018, in Seattle. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, that it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

Money will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide.

The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.

The money also will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The announcement was made Sunday at the World Health Summit in Berlin.

The foundation says in a statement on its website that it has contributed nearly $5 billion to the polio eradication initiative. The initiative is trying to integrate polio campaigns into broader health services, while it scales up use of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2.

The group also is working to make national health systems stronger so countries are better prepared for future health threats, the statement said.

“The last steps to eradication are by far the toughest. But our foundation remains dedicated to a polio-free future, and we’re optimistic that we will see it soon,” said foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

The eradication initiative is a public-private partnership led by a group of national governments that includes the Gates Foundation, Rotary International, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityDiseasePhilanthropy

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Iranian-Canadian director prevented from leaving Tehran to attend London film fest

Just Posted

CP Holiday train at Port Haney Wharf in 2019. (The News files)
VIDEO: CP Holiday Train on-track to visit Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this December

Dale Buckner, a Maple Ridge resident, won $675,000 on a locally-purchased Set for Life ticket. (BCLC Media Relations/The News)
Maple Ridge man unlocks world of possibilities after getting $675K lotto win

Dan Ruimy had to attend the election night celebration by Zoom due to illness, but there was a good crowd at Bean Around Books to celebrate with the new mayor and councillors Sunny Schiller, Onyeka Dozie, Jenny Tan and Korleen Carreras. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ruimy and his Better Maple Ridge team sweep into city hall

Coun. Mike Hayes (left), Coun. Tracy Elke (middle-left), Coun. Bob Meachen (middle-right), and Coun. Gwen O’Connell (right) were all re-elected for another term on Pitt Meadows council. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Pitt Meadows residents vote to keep current councillors