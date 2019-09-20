Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

Small group pickets outside city hall

The world-wide Global Climate Strike came to Maple Ridge Friday as a small group picketed in front of Maple Ridge city hall.

Demonstrations or strikes are taking place in more than 150 countries, according to Global Climate Strike.

The gathering in Maple Ridge drew a handful of people, one of whom was Maple Ridge resident Adam Bremner-Akins who is also part of the Fridays for Future school strikes for climate.

Fridays for Future was started by Swedish teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg and calls for peaceful protest about the environment every Friday.

He was on a pro-day from school in Port Coquitlam and is concerned about climate change and next week is organizing another activity. “If we all stand together, united under one flag, we will be heard,” he said.

He said it will only be a matter of time before rising sea levels flood Delta or Richmond or Pitt Meadows.

He added that he wants to reduce oil sands activity but only do so by ensuring workers there are found jobs in the alternative energy industry. On Friday, teens in Vancouver also held a “die-in” at two locations in downtown Vancouver.

The demonstrations take place a week before the UN Climate Action Summit 2019.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman
Next story
Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Just Posted

Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

Small group pickets outside city hall

Maple Ridge has new top administrator

Council names new CAO on Thursday

Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’ in Fraser Valley

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge Ale Trail combines craft beer and the outdoors

The community launch takes place September 21 at the Haney Farmers Market

Maple Ridge man, 61, awarded high honours in Victoria

Jonathan Smyth was awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Drones will be used to investigate motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and more

‘Not acceptable’: Ad mistakenly suggests Abbotsford police endorse Liberal candidate

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

UPDATE: Abbotsford erases skate park graffiti mural honouring student killed in car crash

Many in community angry at city’s move after saying art wouldn’t be immediately removed

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Most Read