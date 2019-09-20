Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

The world-wide Global Climate Strike came to Maple Ridge Friday as a small group picketed in front of Maple Ridge city hall.

Demonstrations or strikes are taking place in more than 150 countries, according to Global Climate Strike.

The gathering in Maple Ridge drew a handful of people, one of whom was Maple Ridge resident Adam Bremner-Akins who is also part of the Fridays for Future school strikes for climate.

Fridays for Future was started by Swedish teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg and calls for peaceful protest about the environment every Friday.

He was on a pro-day from school in Port Coquitlam and is concerned about climate change and next week is organizing another activity. “If we all stand together, united under one flag, we will be heard,” he said.

He said it will only be a matter of time before rising sea levels flood Delta or Richmond or Pitt Meadows.

He added that he wants to reduce oil sands activity but only do so by ensuring workers there are found jobs in the alternative energy industry. On Friday, teens in Vancouver also held a “die-in” at two locations in downtown Vancouver.

The demonstrations take place a week before the UN Climate Action Summit 2019.



