Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 when he drowned in Cultus Lake. His family is now raising money to send his body back home to India. (GoFundMe/ Chilliwack Progress)

GoFundMe set up to help send body of Cultus Lake drowning victim back home to India

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay

A fundraiser has been set up to help a family send the body of their loved one back to India after he drowned in Cultus Lake on the weekend.

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay.

Family member, Jagpal Singh, started a GoFundMe account on Sunday to raise money to bring Manpreet’s body home. Within two days more than $31,000 had been raised. The fundraiser goal is set at $35,000.

Manpreet was an international student attending Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, and was from a village in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Chilliwack RCMP said he was found under the water by a Good Samaritan and brought to shore Saturday afternoon, but he was unable to be revived.

READ MORE: Student from India drowned at Cultus Lake Saturday

According to the GoFundMe page, Manpreet has family in Surrey and Ottawa as well as India. Funds raised will go towards sending Manpreet’s body back home to India and to helping the family.

“Even a little from you can help. Please donate even a little if you can,” Jagpal wrote.

To donate, go to the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/sending-brothers-body-to-india.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus Lakefundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards
Next story
B.C. man banned from owning animals after tying emaciated dog to tree

Just Posted

Low-key long weekend in Ridge Meadows

BC Day will see a lot less hubbub locally this year

Update: Car crash scene cleared on Dewdney Trunk Road

Early morning accident in Maple Ridge

Children’s author who calls Maple Ridge home wins big at international contest

Her book about grief was a finalist at the 11th annual International Book Awards

Haney Neptunes president still fighting for better outdoor pool

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows summer swim club currently practising in 23-metre Hammond outdoor pool

Volunteer drivers needed at Maple Ridge Sally Ann

Food delivery to local seniors home

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

GoFundMe set up to help send body of Cultus Lake drowning victim back home to India

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries suggests reservations, travelling at night, taking alternate routes

Three charged in storage locker break-ins in the Lower Mainland: RCMP

Police say the estimated value of stolen items ‘in excess of $200,000’

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Most Read