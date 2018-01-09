Golden Ears Park road now open

The road into Golden Ears Park is open again.

Alouette Park Management Ltd., the company that operates both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks opened the road at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Operations manager Stewart Burgess tweeted the closure on Dec. 19 due to icy conditions. Now he says the snow and ice have melted sufficiently for vehicles to safely use the road. Although he cautions drivers to be cautious since there is still slush and slippery patches at the north end of the park by the campgrounds.

Burgess had to close the road because there is no money in their budget for winter road maintenance.

“We’ld love to do it to keep the park open so people could come up and enjoy it but unfortunately in the agreement we have there is no budget for it,” said Burgess.