Great start to Haney Farmers Market

Grass Greetings of Pitt Meadows were the opening day sponsor for the Haney Farmers Market on Saturday. (Special to The News)

The Haney Farmers Market was back on Saturday morning, bringing a little more atmosphere than shoppers saw last year at the popular downtown market.

“It went amazing,” said Melissa Maltais executive director of the Fraser North Farmer’s Market Society.

“People are so used to the COVID-19 protocols now, it was busy but never full, and we didn’t have to police people.

”Our vendors sold out, and they were very happy.”

Grass Greetings of Pitt Meadows sponsored the opening day, and featured one of their giant lawn signs. There was music playing, and a lively atmosphere in Memorial Peace Park.

Last year the market, deemed an essential service, shrunk down to just 18 food vendors, from a typical 65. However, craft vendors are now allowed, and Maltais said there should be about 30 vendors again this Saturday.

This week, Yellow House Farm, a new producer in Maple Ridge, will be there promoting their products.

Local children’s author Erin Toner of Wonder Child Publications will also have a booth, and for the first time at the Haney market a vegan meat alternative vendor from Vancouver will offer their products.

Maltais said the typical Haney Farmers Market atmosphere is returning, but said vendors are still “mindful that we’re still in a pandemic,” and that the market is operating as an essential service.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.