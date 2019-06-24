Grey-haired bank robber hit with dye pack in Langley heist

Police are looking for an older man who may be stained with dye

Langley Mounties are looking for a possible senior citizen bank robber who attempted to hold up a Royal Bank branch on Willowbrook Drive on Friday.

On June 21, a man in blue overalls entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The robber received a small amount of cash, and the tellers included a dye pack in with the money. It detonated in the parking lot, so the man may have indelible paint on him, Largy said.

The robber did not display a weapon and had his face partially covered during the robbery.

He is described as an older Caucasian man with a grey beard and grey hair, standing about six feet tall and heavy set.

He may have a slight Eastern European accent of some kind.

The Langley RCMP Street Enforcement Unit is now conducting the investigation, Largy said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

