Growing Maple Ridge needs more services, infrastructure says candidate

Steve Ranta announces he will run for a seat on city council this fall

Steve Ranta is running for Maple Ridge council. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s rapid growth has outpaced its infrastructure, says council candidate Steve Ranta.

Ranta grew up in Maple Ridge, and will be asking the city’s voters to cast their ballots for him in the Oct. 15 municipal election. As a councillor, he will work to ensure the future livability of Maple Ridge, he said.

“It’s clear that Maple Ridge is facing a growing crisis resulting from population increases which are not being accompanied by support in terms of services or infrastructure, including transportation,” said Ranta.

“It’s a time bomb in terms of livability for residents. Already many residents are frustrated by traffic congestion, which is no longer confined to a couple of hours of rush hour.”

He said regional government needs to better support the population growth happening in Maple Ridge. This city stands out in Metro for residents still being dependent on their vehicles.

“Maple Ridge is expected by the rest of Metro Vancouver to add tens of thousands of new residents in the next couple of decades, while Translink offers next to no new transportation alternatives. All that Translink gas tax paid by motorists in Maple Ridge trying to get around – where is it going?”

Ranta sees a need for better planning at city hall.

“There needs to be a vision for our city which puts the needs of residents first, including access to timely emergency health care, neighbourhood schools and higher education, shopping opportunities, local jobs and businesses, affordable housing, climate-friendly transportation alternatives, recreation, and places to enjoy nature.”

He watched a recent council review of the development charges builders pay the city, which showed the city is behind its neighbouring municipalities.

“Residential land is our biggest asset,” he said. “But we’re giving it away without any thought of the future.”

Ranta is no stranger to the campaign trail. He ran as an independent candidate in the three most recent federal elections, as well as the 2017 provincial election.

Ranta chose to run as an independent in the local election, and sees slates as a negative in local politics.

“Slates are good for municipal politics,” he said. “It often leads to a lack of debate.”

“I think we need new voices and leadership.”

He is a retired teacher, who has recently been active as a member of local community groups, including the Maple Ridge Heritage Commission, and Maple Ridge Climate Hub.