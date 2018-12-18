Haney Sewing and Sound delivery truck stolen

Distinctive vehicle and pickup stolen in Maple Ridge overnight Friday

The Haney Sewing and Sound delivery van, which has distinctive markings for the longtime Maple Ridge business, has been stolen.

Don Sheppard, co-owner of the business, said the 2003 cube van was parked at the home of the delivery driver, and he first noticed it was missing on Saturday morning. It was taken from the property sometime on Friday night, along with the driver’s pickup.

The latter was recovered the next day.

The driver’s property is located near 216th and Donovan Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Sheppard said there was no inventory inside the delivery truck.

The business has a second truck, so is still able to make deliveries during the busy holiday season.

• Anyone with information about the theft of these vehicles is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

