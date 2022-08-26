pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

It was only fitting that Kamloops RCMP dog Neeka earned herself a reward on Aug. 26, International Dog Day.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive around 8.a.m. for a report of a suspicious man in the area. They were able to identify him as 26-year-old Dylan Clifton who was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a court order.

Clifton ran from the cops on foot, prompting a call for backup and Police Dog Services.

The two-year-old German Shepherd tracked the man to an area off of Highland Drive, where he was hiding in a bush. He was taken into custodt without a struggle.

The four-legged cop’s work did not go unrecognized.

“We will make sure that Neeka gets an extra treat to celebrate her arrest and International Dog Day, but there is no better treat for a police dog than catching a bad guy,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

crimeDogsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moms Stop the Harm planning overdose awareness events across B.C.
Next story
Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly taxicab shooting

Just Posted

Purple chairs will be on display to remember those who have died in the community from an overdose. (Special to The News)
Free poutine for those in need on Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Ridge

Wilf Truchon beat the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park during a former heat wave. (The News files)
BCEHS reports only one call for heat-related illness in Pitt Meadows during heat wave

Nicole Sumerlyn will perform in Maple Ridge on Aug. 26. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Country-rock night coming up in Maple Ridge Happenings concert series

Jessica Saial (left) loves to feature as many local goods as possible in her coffee shop The Nut, which is part of why she created the maker’s market for local businesses. (The Nut Facebook/Special to The News)
Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity

Pop-up banner image