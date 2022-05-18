The Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool is set to re-open for weekends effective May 21. Tourism Harrison indicated hours may expand further in the coming weeks. (Contributed Photo/Tourism Harrison)

The Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool is set to re-open for weekends effective May 21. Tourism Harrison indicated hours may expand further in the coming weeks. (Contributed Photo/Tourism Harrison)

Harrison Hot Springs public mineral pool set to re-open on Saturday

The pool has been closed since the early days of COVID-19

The wait is over, Harrison Hot Springs – the pool is finally set to open again.

Tourism Harrison announced via social media that beginning May 21, the Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the possibility of expanding hours in the near future.

The pool has been closed since the early days of the pandemic, and in recent months, its closure has become a growing concern among a vocal group of residents and beyond. Judging by the comments on the announcement, the pool reopening after such a long time is nothing short of very welcome news.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
UPDATE: High winds knock out power to homes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
Expect a busy summer at border crossings says Canada Border Services Agency

Just Posted

Power has been knocked out by high winds in a large section of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. (Special to the News)
UPDATE: High winds knock out power to homes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Fraser Valley Regional Library has branches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Maple Ridge Public Library/Special to The News)
Improvements coming to Fraser Valley libraries

Pitt Meadows mayor Bill Dingwall. (The News files)
Mayor Dingwall announces he won’t run for Pitt Meadows council again

Amelia Clark brings her daughters Serena, 8, and Elizabeth, 5, to Whonnock Lake on a regular basis. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake getting more improvements