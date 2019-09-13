‘He was sucker-punched’: Vancouver police seek witnesses to road rage

Man returning from visiting mother in ICU was assaulted, sent to hospital

Police in Vancouver need help solving a road rage assault last spring that required a man to get surgery.

A 38-year-old man was returning from visiting his mother in intensive care in hospital on May 31 at around 2 a.m.

The driver of a white, newer-model Jeep drove up beside him and “gave him the finger multiple times,” Const. Steve Addison told Black Press Media on Friday.

The Jeep then cut in front of the victim, and the two drivers were stopped at a red light at Kingsway and Fraser streets.

The victim got out to confront the Jeep driver, but was distracted when a dark, four-door sedan pulled up alongside him.

“When he looked back at the driver of the Jeep, he was sucker-punched,” Addison said. “The punch caused a pretty significant injury.”

The two other cars then sped away, eastbound on Kingsway.

While Addison could not disclose the nature of the victim’s injury, he said it required surgery and will have lasting effects.

Police have been unable to identify the drivers of the Jeep or the sedan and are appealing to anybody with information to come forward.

Investigators are also trying to determine the role and level of involvement that the sedan driver had in the assault.

The driver of the Jeep was white, 35 to 40 years old, and wearing a white t-shirt. He was with a South Asian woman, also 35 to 40 years old, who was holding an infant in the backseat.

The driver of the sedan was South Asian, 35 to 40 years old, and alone in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you feel unsafe or you encounter someone behaving aggressively, Addison said, call the police.

“Let us do the hard work and keep yourself in a safe situation,” he said, adding he’s not judging the victim, who he said didn’t deserve to be attacked.



