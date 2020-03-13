Head-on collision in Maple Ridge between bike and pickup

Rider taken to hospital with serious injuries

A collision between a truck and motorcycle ended up with the bike wedged underneath the front of the truck at 216th Street and Lougheed Highway, Thursday night.

The accident happened about about 8:40 p.m., with the rider thrown several metres down the road. Only eastbound traffic was allowed through the intersection while police investigated.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say that an eastbound, white, GMC pickup truck was in a head-on collision with a black, Honda, westbound Honda motorcycle.

READ MORE: Motorcycle accident on Lougheed Highway

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services team was called in and is assisting in the investigation. The pickup driver did not sustain any injuries. The motorcyclist was transported by EHS to hospital with serious injuries.

Roads were closed and reopened at around 4 a.m.

Police, in a news release, are appealing to the public for any dash cam footage or further eye witnesses. If anyone was travelling in the area and saw the white pickup truck, or black motorcycle, and have not already spoken with police, call the Ridge Meadows detachment at 604-463-6251 and refer to file #20-5543.


