Health experts urge federal leaders to commit to national pharmacare

Open letter signed by more than 1,200 experts in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, economics, and law

Eric Hoskins, chair of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

More than 1,200 Canadian health care and public policy experts have signed an open letter to federal party leaders, calling on each of them to commit to implementing a national pharmacare system.

They say comprehensive public medication programs have improved access and reduced costs everywhere they’ve been implemented and want to keep national pharmacare from becoming a partisan issue.

The group of experts from across the country includes professors of medicine, pharmacy, nursing, economics, political science and law — many of them recognized as leaders in their fields.

They note that, since the 1960s, five separate national commissions have concluded that universal pharmacare would be the fairest and most affordable way to ensure universal access to necessary medicines in Canada.

Steve Morgan of the University of BC says he believes an actual program has not yet materialized in part because industry stakeholders who stand to lose billions in revenue have waged a concerted lobby over the years to prevent it from happening.

“Part of the reason for having so many experts in an academic environment sign a letter of this nature is to remind Canadians that Canadian experts who are independent of stakeholders that might benefit from the status quo are consistently on side with moving forward,” Morgan said.

RELATED: Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

“(We are) trying to send a signal that if a government moves forward with this recommendation, experts will support them.”

The letter urges all parties to put a plan to implement a national drug program in their campaign platforms and to follow through with those plans. It says the issue has been studied at length, and calls for immediate action, beginning in 2020.

They are endorsing the model proposed by an expert panel, led by former Ontario health minister Dr. Eric Hoskins, that recently studied the issue and delivered recommendations to the Trudeau government for a phased-in rollout of a national drug plan.

Such a plan would result in savings of an approximately $5 billion annually, an average of $350 a year for each family, the panel concluded.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’
Next story
Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Just Posted

Record blueberry harvest predicted

Conditions have been perfect for growers in Fraser Valley

Meadowridge grad will be working on Parliament Hill

Maple Ridge Sean Butler has been accepted into the Page Program

Letter: Let’s follow other cities and save our green spaces

Create a butterfly garden in Maple Ridge, “The Green City”

Petitioner wants four-way stop on 224th

Intersection at Selkirk a problem says Maple Ridge woman

Franklin wins silver at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge softball star now looking for Olympics berth via Surrey tournament

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

VIDEO: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on 16 Avenue in South Surrey

Two-vehicle collision occurred near 184 Street

First sunflower festival in Abbotsford sprouts-off this weekend

Growth of Chilliwack and Richmond festivals served as inspiration for Maan Farm

PHOTOS: ‘Massive’ drug seizure in Surrey linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

It’s linked to Brothers Keepers which is known for drug trafficking and ‘violent, criminal activity’: police

Two-day, 200-km Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Aug. 24

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Most Read