Heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver as temperatures climb above 30 degrees

Daily highs are expected to be above 27 degrees in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over next 2 days

Residents of Metro Vancouver can expect rising temperatures over the next couple of days, with daily highs of over 30 degrees in many inland areas.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Tuesday morning (Aug. 16), which is in effect for many parts of Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

On Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 17-18), a strong ridge of high pressure will sweep through B.C., leading to extreme heat that is especially dangerous to pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, people suffering from chronic illnesses, or people with outdoor jobs.

According to the Environment Canada weather forecast, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows could see highs of 27 degrees on Wednesday (Aug. 17) and 28 degrees on Thursday (Aug. 18) before daily highs once again dip back below 25 degrees.

Environment Canada is advising that the public be on the lookout for any signs of heat illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

