Temperatures will reach a high of 25 C and 31 C inland for Ridge Meadows on Monday, July 27, 2020. (files)

Heat warning remains for Ridge Meadows

Monday will see sunny weather

A special weather statement remains in effect Monday as temperatures are expected to reach in the 30s in Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert for a heat warning as temperatures today will reach a high of 25 C, and 31 C inland in Ridge Meadows.

READ MORE: Two taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Maple Ridge

But with the humidex temperatures will reach 29 C and 34 C inland, according to the weather agency.

Monday will be sunny and overnight weather will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of 16 C.

Sunrise on Monday is 5:37 a.m. and sunset at 9:58 p.m.

