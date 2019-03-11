School District 42 will be putting government funding towards boiler and hot water system upgrades for Harry Hooge elementary and the Riverside Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

Heating upgrades for Maple Ridge school facilities

Harry Hooge, Riverside Centre receive funding for boiler and hot water systems.

Two Maple Ridge schools will receive funding for heating improvements from the province.

Harry Hooge elementary and the Riverside Centre need boiler and hot water-system upgrades and together will receive $617,325.

In total, $206 million was handed out to school districts in the province for energy upgrades, maintenance projects and new buses through five programs: school enhancement; carbon neutral capital; bus acquisition; building envelope; and annual facility grant.

“For too many years, maintenance projects weren’t funded properly, and now we are providing school districts with increased resources to improve schools for students,” said Rob Fleming, minister of education.

“This funding provides better instructional environments for both teachers and learners to focus more of their energies on student success.”

In all, 19 school districts are receiving $5 million for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency through the carbon neutral capital program.

The bus acquisition program will provide $13 million for 81 new school buses provincewide.

A total of $8 million for the 2019/20 school year has been allocated for schools with water damage.

And another $115.5-million from the facilities grant will go towards maintenance projects.

