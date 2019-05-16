Heavy police presence closes road in downtown Abbotsford

Heavily armed officers take man who damaged a gas meter into custody

UPDATE:

A man struggling with mental health issues is in custody after barricading himself and damaging a gas meter downtown, Abbotsford police say.

Montrose Avenue is expected to remain closed between Essendene and George Ferguson Way while the gas line is assessed. It is not immediately clear how long that will take.

8:01 am UPDATE – a male is in police custody and will be taken to seek medical attention. Montrose will remain closed at this time as the gas line is being assessed. Businesses in this area are OPEN. https://t.co/DAGJLSxYym — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 16, 2019

–-

ORIGINAL:

Police closed down a main business road in Abbotsford’s historic downtown during Thursday’s morning rush hour to deal with a man who has damaged a gas meter.

Montrose Avenue between Essendene and George Ferguson Way was closed this morning before 7:30 a.m.

Heavily armed police officers from the Emergency Response Team, along with fire crews, are in the area. It’s unclear when the road will open. Traffic continues to move on George Ferguson and Essendene.

Something is going down in historic downtown of #Abbotsford. Montrose Ave between Essendene and George Ferguson Way is closed, seeing some green uniforms and long guns. pic.twitter.com/YZVFgR3zXO — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 16, 2019

Police Investigation underway & Montrose St is CLOSED between George Ferguson Way and Essendene Ave. Police are responding to an incident in which a barricaded male struggling with mental health issues has damaged a gas meter. #RoadClosure pic.twitter.com/LODZwUdCVD — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 16, 2019

