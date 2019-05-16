Heavy police presence closes road in downtown Abbotsford

Heavily armed officers take man who damaged a gas meter into custody

UPDATE:

A man struggling with mental health issues is in custody after barricading himself and damaging a gas meter downtown, Abbotsford police say.

Montrose Avenue is expected to remain closed between Essendene and George Ferguson Way while the gas line is assessed. It is not immediately clear how long that will take.

–-

ORIGINAL:

Police closed down a main business road in Abbotsford’s historic downtown during Thursday’s morning rush hour to deal with a man who has damaged a gas meter.

Montrose Avenue between Essendene and George Ferguson Way was closed this morning before 7:30 a.m.

Heavily armed police officers from the Emergency Response Team, along with fire crews, are in the area. It’s unclear when the road will open. Traffic continues to move on George Ferguson and Essendene.

more to come

