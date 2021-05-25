Heavy rain showers forecast for Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday

A special weather alert from Environment Canada says up to 50 millimetres could soak the region by Thursday night

Metro Vancouver’s in for a few days of wet weather with as much as 50 millimetres of rain expected in the region by Thursday (May 27), according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)

Prepare those umbrellas.

Environment Canada warns that Metro Vancouver is in for a few days of wet weather with as much as 50 millimetres of rain expected in the region.

Cities including Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge and Delta are to be met with a low-pressure system moving in from Vancouver Island starting Wednesday (May 26).

Showers are forecast until Thursday, according to the Tuesday weather alert.

Other areas predicted to be impacted include Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, Coquitlam, and the North Shore in West and North Vancouver.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert has been issued for more than 200 southeastern homes and businesses as downpours of rain raise flood risks in Fairmont.

In the past 24 hours, the Regional District of East Kootenay recorded 44 millimetres of rainfall, filling river system traps and increasing the risk of flooding debris.



