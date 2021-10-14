With the heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. (Black Press Media file photo)

With the heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. (Black Press Media file photo)

Heavy rainfall warning issued for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Long episodes of downpours could cause flash-flooding

A rainfall warning has been issued for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the region along with Coquitlam, on Oct. 14. According to the weather station, a long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected today.

These heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas is also a possibility.

Around 75 to 100 mm of rain is expected.

ALSO READ: Transportation Safety Board finds ‘no evidence’ that railway operations sparked Lytton wildfire

Environment Canada is urging people in these areas to remain cautious and alert. They also said that since visibility would be reduced while driving, drivers should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.

“Two successive frontal systems will cross the south coast between Friday and Sunday, with high water content associated with an atmospheric river flowing off the Pacific Ocean. As freezing levels rise to over 2500 metres on Saturday, snow melt will also add to the runoff. Swelling of local streams and localised flooding are likely during this time,” said the warning issued by Environment Canada.

here is a possibility of washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts and people are advised to be careful if in heading towards any of these.

Similar rainfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and Metro Vancouver North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

ALSO READ: Turbans used to rescue hiker above waterfall in Golden Ears park

Is there more to the story? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Those responsible urged to come forward after grizzly bear, elk illegally shot and left near Elk Valley
Next story
No evidence found to connect railway activity to deadly Lytton wildfire, TSB says

Just Posted

With the heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rainfall warning issued for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A man slipped into the water above Lower Falls on Monday. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Turbans used to rescue hiker above waterfall in Golden Ears park

Cranberry Bogs at the Hopcott Farms can be enjoyed through guided tours. (Summer Dhillon/Special to The News)
Cranberry harvest time is here for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Students at Fairview elementary kicked off the SD42 Terry Fox Runs on Sept. 24. (SD42/Special to The News)
Students across district go the extra mile for Terry Fox