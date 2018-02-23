Heavy snow leads to school closures in Greater Vancouver

UBC remains open, but others have cancelled classes and exams

Heavy snow throughout the Lower Mainland is forcing the closure of some colleges and universities in the region as snow removal contractors work to clear walkways and parking lots.

British Columbia Institute of Technology

An advisory from BCIT says all campuses are now closed for the day and all classes are cancelled as of noon — including full and part-time classes. All buildings and services at the technical school are closed too and a new update on campus conditions will be posted by 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Simon Fraser University

SFU has also cancelled all classes and exams this afternoon for those attending school at the Burnaby, Vancouver and Surrey campuses.

University of British Columbia

UBC remains open, but due to weather conditions school officials are reminding students and facility about Winter Weather Conditions Protocol. Transit both to and from the campus is currently experiencing challenges and delays should be expected.

Vancouver Community College

All VCC campuses have also been closed for the rest of the day and all classes have been cancelled.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Due to recent worsening conditions, KPU has also chosen to cancel classes and close its campuses, but their open house tomorrow will continue as planned.

Langara College

All classes have been cancelled at Langara as of 12:45 p.m. This includes the 601 Broadway Campus and classes at John Oliver and Vancouver Technical Secondary.

University of the Fraser Valley

Due to severe weather and deteriorating conditions in the Fraser Valley, all classes at UFV campuses will be cancelled from 2:30 p.m. onward. The school will remain open until 3 p.m., and afterwards with limited access.

