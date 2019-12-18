Snow seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning in the Fraser Valley region, calling for heavy snow on and near the Coquihalla Highway.

In a weather bulletin posted Wednesday, the national weather agency said that snow will begin in earnest on Thursday evening with periods of snow persisting well into the weekend.

Initial forecasts are calling for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow along the Allison Pass, Coquihalla Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Meanwhile, Rogers Pass, Helmer Lake, as well as the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector are expected to see five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency added that strong southwesterly winds will introduce warmer air overnight, however, making it possible for the snow to become mixed with rain over parts of southern B.C.

“In advance of what could be a busy period for holiday travel, please keep an eye on route forecasts and be prepared for winter road conditions,” the bulletin reads.

