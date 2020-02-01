Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

A section of CN Rail’s main line was washed away after heavy rainfall hit the area around Hope.

  • Feb. 1, 2020 2:05 p.m.
Heavy rainfall has caused significant flooding in the mountains, closing sections of Highway 5 and washing away the ground beneath a section of CN rail.

The section of damaged rail line is located near Hope and is part of the main CN railway line.

READ MORE: State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Sections of Hope are also without power after heavy winds and rain hit the region, according to BC Hydro, and there is no estimated for when power will be fully restored in the region.

Cowichan Valley has also declared a state of emergency following the storms, and evacuations are currently taking place.

CN Rail, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, and the District of Hope, but did not immediately respond to an interview request.

