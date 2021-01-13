When the wind howls, trees can come down and bring power lines with them. (Lexi Bainas/News Staff)

Heavy winds leave over 44,000 in Lower Mainland without power, 100,000 across B.C.

Crews working to restore 97 separate outages in Lower Mainland, 355 across province

Heavy winds have left over 100,000 BC Hydro customers without power, including nearly 44,000 across the Lower Mainland.

All available crews are currently working to restore power, BC Hydro said this morning, adding the hardest hit area is Abbotsford.

As of 7:50 a.m., there are approximately 97 separate outages affecting the Lower Mainland alone, with 355 affecting the entire province.

More outages are still expected as the storm moves east, and the agency is continuing to receive reports of downed power lines.

“As the storm is moving its way across the province, its causing extensive damage to BC Hydro’s electrical system due to branches and trees breaking contacting its equipment,” said an operation update from BC Hydro this morning (Jan. 13).

The update reminds citizens that downed power lines are emergency situations, and they should stay at least 10 metres back and call 911.

