Talon helicopters assisted search and rescue. (Special to The News)

Helicopter rescue from Golden Ears Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helps trio of hikers

A group of hikers were forced to spend the night stranded among the rocky boulders of Edge Peak in Golden Ears Park Sunday night, before a helicopter rescue on Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue spokesperson Rick Laing said the trio had hiked Golden Ears Mountain, but on their descent found themselves on a dangerous slope.

“Without ropes and experience, you just don’t get out of there,” said Laing. “They did the absolute right thing by staying put.”

The hikers were able to get an emergency call out at about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, but it would have been challenging to get them off the mountain before dark, even via helicopter rescue. The hikers had already camped one night in the park, so the decision was made for them to spend another night on the mountain, and be brought out by helicopter the next day, explained Laing.

READ ALSO: SAR team rescues lost hiker on Golden Ears

Monday morning, a rescue team was flown to the subjects’ location and assessed that the group could be safely assisted into a helicopter via hover entry. The rescue team was dropped off and escorted the party to where they could be extracted.

Laing said the stranded group was well prepared for a multi-day trip and were experienced climbers. Unfortunately, the quick research they did on this route lead them to be misinformed about the difficulty and equipment required to complete it.

“This is the second rescue RMSAR has had on Edge Peak this summer,” said Laing. “We would like to remind everyone to take extra time when researching hiking and climbing routes to ensure they are prepared to complete the trip.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgeSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The hikers spent a night on Edge Peak. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park
Next story
B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Just Posted

Helicopter rescue from Golden Ears Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue helps trio of hikers

Thief targets couple in midst of cancer struggle

Lost cancer meds during B&E in Maple Ridge

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Lane closures in Pitt Meadows starting today

Paving on Old Dewdey Trunk Road

High winds down trees in communities and Highway 7 in Maple Ridge

Lougheed Highway was still partially closed Tuesday morning

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River going ahead without DFO approval

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ says one of the organizers

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Most Read