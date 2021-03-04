The hall was built in the 1920s as a gathering place for the Japanese community. (Special to The News)

The hall was built in the 1920s as a gathering place for the Japanese community. (Special to The News)

Heritage Japanese Meeting Hall starts new life as a child care centre

Now used as a church, site will be developed for six houses

A heritage building that has been serving as a Pitt Meadows church will soon enter a new life as a childcare space.

Pastor Gary MacDonald turned over the keys for the Japanese Canadian Meeting Hall to developer Harjit Deol on Monday.

The 1.1 acre site will be developed for six single family residences. The hall, which is listed in the Canadian Register of Historic Places, will become a daycare. The hall cannot be changed without a heritage alteration permit being issued by the city.

For the past 40 years it has been a place of worship for the Community of Christ Church Ridge Meadows congregation, but MacDonald said the congregation has dwindled to just 12 to 15 regulars in attendance. Many are aged, some are leaving the community, and they voted unanimously to sell the property.

Ed Salahub was the pastor at the Community of Christ Church in Pitt Meadows for 21 years, and attended services there for about four decades.

“This has been a wonderful community,” he said. “The church has served the community, and been served by the community as well.”

He said he has good memories of the congregation, which swelled to as many as 60 regulars at its peak, and how they would support the food bank, hold neighbourhood bazaars and other activities.

Salahub said the heritage building is functional, but definitely from another era.

The Pitt Meadows Japanese Canadian Farmers’ Association built the hall at 19089 Advent Road in the 1920s, to serve as a meeting hall and social centre for Japanese Canadians in the area.

Prior to the Second World War, Japanese families were prominent in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. Early settlers developed berry farms and greenhouses, and made up almost one-third of the population. Children would attend school at the hall, to learn the Japanese language.

READ ALSO: Finding their place in Maple Ridge history

War broke out in 1941, and the building was expropriated by the Canadian government in 1942. The Japanese people were interned during the war, and generally did not return to Pitt Meadows after the war. The hall was purchased and used as a Catholic church.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows Japanese Meeting Hall and Haney chosen as historic places

MacDonald said the proceeds from the sale will stay with the Community of Christ to help financially support other congregations.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heritagemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Gary MacDonald (right) presents the keys to the hall to developer Harjit Deol. (Special to The News)

Gary MacDonald (right) presents the keys to the hall to developer Harjit Deol. (Special to The News)

Previous story
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials
Next story
Judge dismisses lawsuit over slave portraits at Harvard University

Just Posted

The hall as it appears today. (Special to The News)
Heritage Japanese Meeting Hall starts new life as a child care centre

Now used as a church, site will be developed for six houses

Patricia Gordon was honoured with the Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award, which recognizes the most outstanding resident of the year. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours 2020s community service stars

Mayor Dingwall said he is proud of role models and leaders for stepping up during challenging year

Haven Vivero, bottom right, took first place in the monthly Monologue Slam Canada contest. (Facebook/Monologue Slam Canada)
Maple Ridge boy takes top spot in monologue competition

Haven Vivero started acting when he was six

The site of the former Hammond Cedar sawmill is being investigated by developer Conwest developments. (The News files)
Developer investigating former Hammond Cedar site

Vancouver-based Conwest in talks with Interfor to buy riverfront property

Mayor Bill Dingwall said grant will go a long way to ensure the risks and hazards of wildfires are minimized in Pitt Meadows. (News files)
Pitt Meadows receives grant for wildfire resiliency planning

City awarded $50,000 as part of provincial program designed to reduce risk and impact of wildfire

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Burnaby Mounties responded to 56 complaints and issued 10 tickets to people flouting COVID-19 restrictions in February. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)
COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told Mounties she does not believe the pandemic is real

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP members responded to calls of a man-down at Landsdowne mall in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. The 40-year-old was suffering from stab wounds. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

The Vancouver resident was found lying injured outside Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre

Most Read