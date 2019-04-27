High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Strong winds are causing power outages and forcing BC Ferries to cancel a number of routes.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday in Metro Vancouver, forecasting 60 kilometre-per-hour winds along the Georgia Strait.

The weather agency said a vigorous front of northwesterly wings will reach gusts of 80 kilometres-per-hour as it funnels down the passage.

As of 9 a.m., BC Hydro reported that 1,400 customers were without power, with Kerrisdale in Vancouver and Morgan Heights in Surrey being the hardest hit.

BC Ferries cancelled the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria, due to a a mechanical issue that it says limits the vessel in adverse weather. The crown corporation was also dealing with an IT issue impacting ticket purchases, causing further delays.

The high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and weaken in the early evening hours.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree
Next story
BC Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

Just Posted

Food drive in Pitt Meadows on Saturday

Donations at Wesbrooke and Save-On-Foods for Friends in Need Food Bank

MacDuff’s Call: Seeing the need for Earth Day

ARMS makes several small requests.

Ramblers host annual Nick Wilkes Invitational Meet

Numerous medal performances by Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes

BC Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

West Coast Express boardings rise 10 per cent in Maple Ridge

TransLink’s annual review shows record transit ridership

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

One dead following shooting in Surrey

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

VIDEO: Giants defeat Chiefs in Game 5, advancing to WHL finals

Vancouver’s major junior hockey franchise took Spokane four games to win the Western Conference title

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

Most Read