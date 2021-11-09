Highway 1 westbound in Langley shut down, person airlifted to hospital

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Emergency crews have shut down a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley to make way for an air ambulance.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews have shut down a section of the #Highway1 WB near 264th St. in #LangleyBC to make way for an air ambulance.

One person suffered second and third degree burns to a large percentage of their body, assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

“Fire crews focused on the vehicle fire as BC Ambulance Service treated the patient,” he said. “We have shut down the highway to land the air ambulance westbound at Highway 1.”

Three paramedic ground units, a paramedic supervisor and an air ambulance responded to the scene, said Jane Campbell, communications officers with BC Emergency Health Services.

“One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition via air ambulance,” she added.

The cause of the incident is not yet known. Hewitson said an update will be provided once the highway has been cleared.

